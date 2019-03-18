Man Sentenced for Coin Shop Robbery

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. -- A man accused of pistol-whipping the owner of a coin shop and stealing about $70,000 in coins and jewelry was sentenced to prison.

David Bobe from Berwick was sentenced Monday to 10-20 years in prison.

He pleaded no contest in February to the violent robbery at Sterner's Coin Shop in Shamokin Dam which happened back in 2017.

The Snyder County district attorney said the sentence will run consecutively to a six- to 15-year sentence Bobe received for a different robbery in Columbia County.

The DA said Bobe was on parole for that crime when he robbed the coin shop in Shamokin Dam.

A second man, Michael Rodenizer from Beaver Springs, already pleaded guilty to the coin shop robbery. He is set to be sentenced later this month.

