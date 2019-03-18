Community Helping Fire Victims in Carbondale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- The community is helping victims of a massive weekend fire in Carbondale.

On Sunday, two apartment buildings were wrecked by flames. Twelve people were left homeless.

Many of them lost everything.

"Everybody that lived there, I helped them, I asked if they needed anything, gave them blankets, shoes, because they ran out of there quick. I gave them pants, sweatshirts, stuff like that," said Niki Larson of Carbondale.

The fire spread quickly and now, both buildings will have to be torn down, according to Carbondale officials.

In the midst of the charred rubble comes a little hope in the form of helping hands.

Fire victims were offered discounted rooms at Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale.

There is a collection of household items and clothing for them, too.

"A lot of people who live here grew up here and whenever stuff like this happens, it's important because it can happen to anybody. My house when I was a little kid burned down, had a lot of community help, lots of people help out," said Brian Baron of Carbondale.

People call this community is a caring one and say they are proud to be part of it.

They are also glad no one was seriously hurt or killed in this fire.

"That's all that matters, like I said, they put up buildings every day, as long as nobody gets hurt, you know?" said Faustina Cobb of Carbondale.

Clothes are needed in the following sizes:

Women’s : S/M/L/XL tops/bottoms, size 0-1, 16 and 18 jeans/pants, size 7.5, 8, and 9 shoes

Men’s: M/L/XL tops, 32/30, 34/32, and 34/34 in jeans, M/XL sweatpants, size 9.5, 10.5, 12, and 13 shoes

Boys: size 8 pants, M tops, size 2 shoes

Cats: food, bowls, toys, etc.

Any housewares items

Donations drop off information:

Meredith Hose Company

100 Main Street

Childs, PA 18407 Tuesday, March 19, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.