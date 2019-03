Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Pennsylvania is one of the states that helped decide the presidential election in 2016, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that candidates for 2020 will spend time here.

The first to make a stop in Pennsylvania is Democratic hopeful Beto O'Rourke.

The former congressman from Texas is scheduled to be on the campus of Penn State University Tuesday morning.

The event is at 10 a.m. and you'll need a ticket to get into the event.