Back Down The Pennsylvania Road: Suppressata

A cured meat called suppressata is a treat carried over to the United States by Italian immigrants.

Back in 1997, Mike Stevens made a trip to Northumberland County and visited a grocery store that specialized in suppressata or "suppies" as they call it.

The Little Bear Market in Mount Carmel closed a few years ago, however, just a short distance up the street from the old grocery store stands the wine store Catino Vino.

In addition to wine, the folks at Catino's still make suppressata every year. They say they used 70,000 pounds of meat for suppies this year.

Catino's also mixes meat for folks who like to make their own suppressata at home. Check out their Facebook page here.