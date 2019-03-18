Back Down The Pennsylvania Road: Suppressata

Posted 7:35 pm, March 18, 2019, by

A cured meat called suppressata is a treat carried over to the United States by Italian immigrants.

Back in 1997, Mike Stevens made a trip to Northumberland County and visited a grocery store that specialized in suppressata or "suppies" as they call it.

The Little Bear Market in Mount Carmel closed a few years ago, however, just a short distance up the street from the old grocery store stands the wine store Catino Vino.

In addition to wine, the folks at Catino's still make suppressata every year. They say they used 70,000 pounds of meat for suppies this year.

Catino's also mixes meat for folks who like to make their own suppressata at home. Check out their Facebook page here.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.