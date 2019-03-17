SUV Slams into Doughnut Shop

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An SUV slammed into a doughnut shop in Luzerne County.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday at the Curry Donuts along Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard (Business Route 309) in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Officials say a man and woman in that SUV were taken by ambulance to be checked out.

Police believe the driver may have suffered a medical condition.

No one inside the store was hurt.

Code enforcement was called to check out the building. Officials said the store will likely have to stay closed for a few days.

