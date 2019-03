Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JIM THORPE, Pa. -- Success for a couple of high school students in Carbon County.

We first told you about David Richards and Olivia Wolfe on Friday. The two were trying to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's national competition.

After this weekend's donation from Annie's Ice Cream in Jim Thorpe, the duo raised more than their goal of $50,000 through their dedication in Carbon County.