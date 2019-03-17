Police Investigating Shooting in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man is in custody after police say he shot another man during an argument in Hazleton.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday on East 3rd Street.

Police say Pedro Mendoza, 54, was arguing with someone in an adjacent apartment. That man ran to the victim’s apartment, and investigators say the victim was shot while trying to lock the door.

Officers took Mendoza into custody without incident.

Mendoza was charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, and terroristic threats and was taken to the Luzerne County jail on $200,000 bail.

