In Your Neighborhood

2nd Annual Spring Bazaar

The Lehighton Area Middle School will be holding their 2nd Annual Spring Bazaar, Saturday, March 23, in Carbon County. The event will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the High School in the foyer and gymnasium. This year they will have a basket raffle, various vendors, concessions, Necessities Drive and Chairs for Hope Auction, benefiting Family Promise. The event is free and fun for the whole family.

American Cancer Society Shop and Drop, Auction and Telethon

Are you looking for an afternoon of fun for the whole family? Then come out to Schuylkill County, the weekend of March 23 and 24. You can support the annual American Cancer Society Telethon Committee Chinese Auction at the Tamaqua Area High School. Stop by the Shop and Drop on Saturday at 6 p.m. or Sunday at 11:30 a.m. The auction begins at 2:30. Get the chance to win several prizes. Plus enjoy music and good food.