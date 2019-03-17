Good Morning PA – Cinderella’s Closet

Prom season is right around the corner and Cinderella's Closet of NEPA is holding its annual Unique Boutique. Come Wednesday, April 3, 2019 to Genetti Manor in Dickson City from 4pm to 8pm for dresses and accessories, all $10 and under!
