Girl Scouts Hold Drive-thru Cookie Sale

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One Girl Scout troop figured out a way to quickly sell cookies to people on the go.

Girl Scout Troop 50605 held its first drive-thru cookie sale in Lackawanna County.

The girls set up outside VFW Post 5207 in Covington Township near Daleville.

Drivers pulled up and rolled down their windows to place their orders.

The Girl Scouts say they sold hundreds of boxes, with 50 of them being donated to military members.

The cookie sales will help the girls with their community service project this year in Lackawanna County.

The scouts say they plan to do the drive-thru sale again next year.