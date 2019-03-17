Flames Force More Than 20 People from Apartment Building in Mount Carmel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. -- Flames hit an apartment building in Northumberland County Sunday afternoon.

Tenants were inside the three-story building at the corner of North Maple and East Second streets when the fire broke out just before 3 p.m.

Fire officials say it took more than an hour to get the flames under control after the fire sparked in a first-floor apartment.

Firefighters even used a ladder to help rescue a man trapped on the second floor.

Crews say more than 20 people in the building got out safely, but some pets did not make it out. There were more pets that were taken to a vet to be treated.

A man who lived in the building tells Newswatch 16 he and his family smelled smoke and knew they had to get out.

"They said, 'We smell smoke,' go to the back of the apartment, and it was flooded with smoke. It was thick, so screamed to get the kids out. They grabbed the kids, grabbed animals, ran. I ran through the building yelling at everybody to get out," said Ray Dechert.

The American Red Cross is helping the victims of the fire and has set up at the Clover Hill Fire Company to help those affected by the fire.

A state police fire marshal is expected back on Monday to investigate the cause.

It's not clear if or when the people who lived there will be able to return.