UPPER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Fire crews were called out for flames at a home in Northumberland County.

Flames started just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday along Schwaben Creek Road in Upper Mahanoy Township near Shamokin.

According to fire officials, three people live in the home. One person was home at the time and got out safely.

There is no word what caused the fire. A state police fire marshal will investigate.

The American Red Cross is helping the victims.