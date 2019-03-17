Firefighters Take on Training Courses in Lycoming County

Posted 10:29 pm, March 17, 2019, by

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. -- Hundreds of firefighters got some hands-on training this weekend in Lycoming County.

The annual spring Muncy Area Mutual Aid training drew an estimated 600 student firefighters from across the state to the Hughesville area on Saturday and Sunday.

Trainees started at Hughesville High School to get basic skills then moved to the Muncy Area Mutual Aid training grounds for more advanced courses.

"They need to realize they got to continue their training. This is the beginning. The class behind us is the intro class, it's 16 hours. The next one they move onto is a little more advanced training, and they got to continue to train because everything changes daily," explained Matthew Hatrak, Bucks County Community College Director of State Training.

There were nearly 30 courses offered in this year's training curriculum.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.