SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. -- Crews battled a fire that gutted a family's home in Susquehanna County.

Officials say the fire sparked just after 1 a.m. Sunday along Washington Street in the borough of Susquehanna.

Flames spread to a neighboring home, but firefighters stopped them before they caused more damage.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family who lost their home.

No injuries were reported.

Officials have not said what started the fire.