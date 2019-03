Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLOCUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Flames tore through a home in Luzerne County Sunday night.

Crews were called to the place on Slocum Road in Slocum Township near Nuangola just before 9 p.m.

Video from the Luzerne County Fire Companies Facebook page shows massive flames pouring from the home.

There is no word on a cause or if anyone was hurt.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on the scene. Check back for updates.