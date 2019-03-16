St. Patrick’s Parade in Freeland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREELAND, Pa. -- St. Patrick's Day weekend has arrived with parades stepping off in two communities.

The fun got going in Freeland at noon Saturday.

People dressed in green gathered along Centre Street to check out the action.

Even some of the trucks in the parade were decked out in Irish flair.

"It was pretty fun. We pretty much walked around, up and down Centre Street, and threw some candy at people," said Joseph Cotton of Freeland.

People also lined the streets of Pottsville to take in that city's annual parade.