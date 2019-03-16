St. Patrick’s Day Traditions in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- St. Patrick's Day is Sunday, and Lackawanna County hosted two traditions the night before.

In downtown Scranton, the Society of Irish Women held its 21st annual dinner at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel.

Hundreds of ladies dined and danced the night away.

Newswatch 16's Sharla McBride served as emcee at this year's dinner.

Meanwhile, the men celebrated in Dickson City.

The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick held its 114th annual dinner at Genetti Manor.

Hundreds donned their tuxes for the St. Patrick's Day tradition.

This year's principal speaker was U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb from western Pennsylvania.