St. Patrick’s Day Traditions in Lackawanna County

Posted 10:23 pm, March 16, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- St. Patrick's Day is Sunday, and Lackawanna County hosted two traditions the night before.

In downtown Scranton, the Society of Irish Women held its 21st annual dinner at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel.

Hundreds of ladies dined and danced the night away.

Newswatch 16's Sharla McBride served as emcee at this year's dinner.

Meanwhile, the men celebrated in Dickson City.

The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick held its 114th annual dinner at Genetti Manor.

Hundreds donned their tuxes for the St. Patrick's Day tradition.

This year's principal speaker was U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb from western Pennsylvania.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.