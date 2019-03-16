St. Patrick’s Day Cupcakes

Posted 9:30 am, March 16, 2019, by

We visited Sweet Lush Cafe in Scranton for a sneak peek of their brand new location.  They are noted for their delicious cupcakes, so they made a few Irish themed sweets for us in honor of St. Patrick's Day!
Irish Bomb Cupcake  Filling/Icing
Filling is Jameson Irish Whiskey Ganache:: (recipe - 10 oz hot heavy cream poured over 1 lb semi sweet chocolate, let stand 2 minutes, then whisk until smooth. Lastly stir in desired amount of whiskey!) The frosting is whipped cream with a dash of cocoa and Bailey's Irish Cream.

