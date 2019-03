Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMERTON, Pa. -- A young woman from Carbon County took home gold in the Special Olympics.

Powerlifter Delina Rodrigues, 24, of Palmerton, earned gold in the deadlift and overall lifting events at the Special Olympics in the United Arab Emirates.

Rodrigues, who is intellectually disabled, qualified for the Special Olympics back in 2017. She's one of eight athletes competing on the team.

Rodrigues also took home the bronze medal in the bench press competition.