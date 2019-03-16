More Headaches for Customers of Spotless Cleaners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- People showing up to claim their clothing from Spotless Cleaners in Honesdale found the cleaners closed on Saturday.

This was supposed to be the last chance for customers to get those items back.

Spotless held similar pick-up opportunities the past few days at its locations in Scranton and Dunmore.

One frustrated customer told Newswatch 16 she was trying to get back the wedding dress she dropped off nearly five months ago.

"I provided them my dress for preserving and cleaning in October, and I paid $160.75 for it, and they said it would take like a month or two because they had to send it out, and I never heard back from them," said Heather Miszler of Honesdale.

There is no word whether Spotless Cleaners plans to hold another pick-up for customers in Wayne and Lackawanna counties.