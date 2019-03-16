More Charges for Man Accused of Raping Young Girl

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man charged with sexually assaulting a young girl earlier this year is now facing even more charges and so are his parents.

Francis Vetter, 33, of Covington Township, is back in the Lackawanna County jail.

In January, he was arrested for allegedly raping a young girl over the course of several years.

He’s now accused of trying to influence a boy to have sex with that same girl.

Vetter was taken into custody at his home on Thursday.

Vetter’s mother and stepfather, Kimberly and John Livoti, both of Covington Township, are also locked up after state police say they lied to troopers when they were looking for Vetter.

