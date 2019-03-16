Lady Royals Reflect on Final Four Run

Posted 6:43 pm, March 16, 2019, by

The Scranton women's basketball team made it all the way to the Division III Final Four. They had a lead on top-ranked Thomas More in the second half, but the Lady Royals could not hold it, falling to the Saints, 69-56. Sports Director Jim Coles made the trip to Salem, Virginia. He puts a bow on the Lady Royals' memorable run.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

