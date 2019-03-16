Kiki’s Flustered Mustard Pancakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kiki's Flustered Mustard is a local company that produces delicious mustards made with chick peas! We learned how to use the mustard to make unbelievable delicious and healthy pancakes.

Kiki's Flustered Mustard Blueberry Pancakes (make 12)

Ingredients:

6 tbsp. egg whites or 2 eggs

2 tblsp butter or ghee

1 cup almond milk

1/4 cup flaxseed meal (grand)

1-2 cups blueberries

2-3 tablespoons Kiki's Flustered Mustard the OG

1.5 tablespoons maple syrup,

1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter

Mix egg whites, butter or ghee, pancake mix almond milk

once combined, add flax seed meal blueberries and 2 tbsp. Kiki's

Topping

1 1/2 tblsp. Kiki's OG

1/tbsp. syrup

1 1/2 creamy peanut butter

STIR