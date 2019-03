Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Crews were called to a house fire in the Poconos Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to the home along Ryan Drive in Stroud Township around 8:30 p.m.

Officials say it started as a porch fire and spread to the house. Everyone got out safely, and no one was hurt.

A state police fire marshal was called in to look for the cause.