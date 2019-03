Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Authorities in Schuylkill County say a fire that wrecked an old hotel was no accident.

State police say Friday's fire at the former Days Inn in North Manheim Township is arson.

It took several crews to put out the flames at the place along Route 61 near Schuylkill Haven. The roof eventually collapsed.

Troopers say their investigation shows the fire started in several places inside the old hotel.