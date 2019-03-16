Brazilian Food Festival in Taylor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLOR, Pa. -- While some were celebrating Irish heritage on Saturday, others were celebrating Brazilian in Lackawanna County.

The Brazilian Food Festival was hosted by Supplying Seeds Ministries in Taylor.

Organizers tell us the food festival was held to help raise money for the church's upcoming mission trip.

"We have some mission projects around the world, actually in 14 countries, and this has been a special time because we are just raising funds to give clothes to kids in India," said Pastor Joliam Sampaio, Supplying Seeds Ministries.

The pastor says fundraisers like this happen on the third Saturday of every month at that church in Taylor.