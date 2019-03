Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- More than 100 Boy Scouts had the chance to earn a few merit badges in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Pharmacy students at Wilkes University hosted scouts at the college's athletic center.

The students set up different stations for the scouts to learn about over-the-counter medications and medication safety.

The scouts could earn three merit badges at the event at Wilkes University.