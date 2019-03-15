Woman Accused of Trying to Set Home on Fire

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman from Monroe County who tried to light part of her house on fire with family members inside and who also spat at police is locked up.

Sarah Gulliksen, 44, of Blakeslee, is charged with attempted arson, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and reckless endangering.

Police and firefighters were called to the home along Route 115 in Tunkhannock Township Thursday for a domestic incident.

Police had been called to the home earlier in the day and in the past.

A man and two children were evacuating the home when police and fire crews arrived. He told police his wife Sarah was in the basement lighting things on fire. Police said Gulliksen was so drunk she needed assistance to get upstairs from the basement. Once in the living room, she spat at police and yell obscenities.