Scoops for Cancer in Carbon County

Posted 11:08 pm, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:17PM, March 15, 2019

JIM THORPE, Pa. -- People flocked Friday to Annie's Ice Cream in Jim Thorpe.

It was opening day for the ice cream joint and 50% of the proceeds went to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The idea for the fundraiser came from two high school students who wanted to make a difference in their community after being personally affected by cancer.

"It just means a lot. Our community has been great throughout this whole campaign and the support just means the world to us," said David Richards.

David's fundraiser wraps up Saturday. The goal is to raise $50,000.

Anyone interested in donating can find more information here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.