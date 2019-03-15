Scoops for Cancer in Carbon County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JIM THORPE, Pa. -- People flocked Friday to Annie's Ice Cream in Jim Thorpe.

It was opening day for the ice cream joint and 50% of the proceeds went to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The idea for the fundraiser came from two high school students who wanted to make a difference in their community after being personally affected by cancer.

"It just means a lot. Our community has been great throughout this whole campaign and the support just means the world to us," said David Richards.

David's fundraiser wraps up Saturday. The goal is to raise $50,000.

Anyone interested in donating can find more information here.