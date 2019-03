Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Former U.S. poet laureate W.S. Merwin has passed away.

Merwin was born in New York but raised in Scranton and graduated from Wyoming Seminary.

W.S. Merwin won a Pulitzer Prize and completed more than 20 books.

His publisher says he died in his sleep at his home in Hawaii.

W.S. Merwin was 91 years old.