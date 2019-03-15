× Postal Service Celebrates Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary With New Stamps

WASHINGTON — Sesame Street forever stamps are coming.

The U.S. Postal Service is honoring “one of the most influential and beloved children’s television shows” with a limited series of stamps.

The stamps celebrate Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary and feature photographs of 16 Muppets from the iconic series — Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Cookie Monster, Rosita, The Count, Oscar the Grouch, Abby Cadabby, Herry Monster, Julia, Guy Smiley, Snuffleupagus, Elmo, Telly, Grover, and Zoe.

Tyrannosaurus Rex and Spooky Silhouettes stamps will also make their debut in 2019.