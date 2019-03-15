× Pittston Man Charged with Child Sexual Assault

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Pittston is facing child sex charges after police say he sexually assaulted an underage girl.

Scranton police say Arthur Webb, 43 of Pittston, allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl last year.

According to officials, Webb sexually assaulted the underage victim in a restaurant parking lot in Scranton and at his home.

Webb is facing charges including statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors in Lackawanna County.