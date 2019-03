Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY PARK, STATE COLLEGE -- The annual Penn State Job Expo.comm is underway Friday in Centre County.

More than 150 recruiters from 75 companies are under one roof looking for media content creators, public relations people, and future journalists.

You could be the next Tom Williams. He and photographer Corey Burns are talking to students about jobs in broadcast news.

Some of the other companies at the expo include the Pittsburgh Post and the Philadelphia Eagles.