MEET MARTY! He’s the newest employee at @GiantFoodStores The robot alerts his human co-workers to spills and other issues throughout the store. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/0nVMLxBwvD — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) March 15, 2019

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — One of the members of a robot army being deployed in GIANT stores is now online at a store in our area.

“Marty” the robot assistant is now helping humans in the aisles of the GIANT in Brodheadsville.

The company says the in-store robots, which move around the store unassisted, are being used to identify hazards, such as liquid, powder and bulk food-items spills and provide reporting that enables quick corrective action.