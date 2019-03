Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KISSIMMEE, Fl. -- Some closure for the family of a man originally from Columbia County who was murdered by his roommate in Florida.

Nicholas Corvino was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School.

Corvino was found shot to death inside his apartment in Kissimmee, Florida back in 2017.

Corvino's roommate, Scott Waddell, was later charged with the murder.

Waddell pleaded no contest in November and was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in prison.