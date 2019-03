Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. -- An attacker who got in through a doggy door is headed to prison in Schuylkill County.

Roy Hogan will spend as long as 70 years locked up for attempted homicide.

A jury convicted him last month.

Hogan broke into his ex-girlfriend's home in Schuylkill Haven last year and stabbed two men and a woman who were asleep inside.

All three victims survived.