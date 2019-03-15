Helping Special-need Students with Life after High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- More than 100 students with special needs who are about to take the leap into life after high school, are getting some extra support in Lycoming County.

If you're looking for 32-year-old Amber Logan in the room filled with people at Pennsylvania College of Technology, you'll find her on stage.

Logan was asked to speak about life after high school to over 100 10th through 12th graders with special needs.

Some of these students have diverse abilities like Logan.

"Transition after school kind of fell apart for me. I dealt with these agencies and they did nothing for me and I sat at home all the time and I was depressed," Logan said.

Employees at Penn College and BLaST IU 17 want students with special needs and their families to be prepared for life after high school. It's why they invited them to the first transition conference.

"The transition to college is huge for any freshman and when it's a freshman with a disability, it's just magnified," said Kay Dunkleberger, Penn College of Technology.

Students listened to speakers and panels, including one where a group of young people shared their experiences on how they overcame obstacles after high school.

Logan is now happily working three jobs.

"She saw that I was good with the people and my head went up and confidence."

Many of the students tell Newswatch 16 they are already thinking about future careers and high education.

"I might get a job and work at the hospital," said Byron Keith Diemer.

A senior at Williamsport Area High School, Jeremiah Vollman loves to grow vegetables in his garden. He hopes he can find a job and go to school to learn more about it.

"I'm just looking forward to growing all the vegetables," he said. "If I want to pursue more education, I can go here, obviously, and do their program."

Because they want to continue to help young people as they take that next step, organizers tell us they would like to hold it again next year at Penn College.