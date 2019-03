Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One person is dead after a car and motorcycle collided in Schuylkill County.

Police in Mahanoy Township say the crash happened along Highway 339 just after 7 p.m. on Friday.

According to authorities, Jeremy Polizzi, 39 of Mahanoy City, lost control around a turn and hit the car head-on.

Police say Polizzi was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash in Schuylkill County.