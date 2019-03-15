Abington Heights Advances on Kenny Bianchi’s 800th Win

Posted 11:59 pm, March 15, 2019

Trey Koehler scored a game-high 20 points and Kenny Bianchi recorded his 800th career win, as the Abington Heights boys basketball team beat Sun Valley 61-46 in the PIAA Class "AAAAA" Quarterfinals.

