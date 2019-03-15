16 To The Rescue: Corona and Bonnie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Corona and Bonnie are a mother/daughter duo at Camp Papillon Animal shelter near Stroudsburg.

They are boxer mixes came in as an owner surrender a few months ago.

"They've been together pretty much from Bonnie's birth and they do seem very bonded and we are making an effort to socialize them with other dogs," said shelter worker Maria Zarate.

Corona is around 6 to 8 years old. Bonnie is around 3 to 4.

"They're wonderful dogs, very good with people," said Zarate.

Sometimes Corona is a little bit shy around men but it's really mild and as long as the men go slow, no problem. They'll need a home where they get their people fix.

"I think an active family. They're very social. They're very people-centric, what I call them. Some dogs are very independent, you know, but some dogs really yearn to be around people and I think both of them are like that," Zarate said.

Bonnie and Corona do get along with other dogs, as long as those dogs are well behaved.

"There's no separation anxiety so they can be alone for periods of time, but it's just they love to interact so much with people that we'd really like to place them in a large family," said Zarate. "We get all types of dogs in shelters and some of them come virtually perfect, they're placeable immediately and I do think that Bonnie and Corona fall in those categories."

Finding them that home ultimately helps other animals.

"What we like to do is get the dogs that come in that are ready to be placed, placed, so we can make room to take in dogs that maybe need a little work, a little bit more socialization."

If you are interested in adopting Bonnie and Corona, contact Camp Papillon in Monroe County.

