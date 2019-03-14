Priest Who Once Served in Snyder County Facing Child Sex Charges

SELINSGROVE, Pa. -- A priest who once served in Snyder County is facing child sex charges.

Father John Allen served at St. Pius X Church in Selinsgrove in the early and mid-1980s.

Allen is facing charges after allegedly molesting two altar boys over a five year period beginning in the late 1990s while serving in the Harrisburg area.

According to a criminal complaint, the victims were 10 and 12 years old when the alleged abuse began.

Allen was among the more than 300 priests named in a grand jury report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

