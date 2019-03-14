× Port Carbon Borough Councilman Locked Up on Child Sex Charges

PORT CARBON, Pa. — Three men, including a Port Carbon borough councilman, are reportedly facing charges after an ongoing investigation involving a 13-year-old boy.

According to published reports, councilman Chuck Joy, who is also the former mayor of Port Carbon, has been charged with an alleged incident involving the underage victim.

Published reports indicate the victim is the same 13-year-old boy who allegedly had sex with local music teacher Dale Schimpf after they met on the online dating app Grindr.

Schimpf was arrested last month.

Online records show Chuck Joy was unable to post $50,000 bail and remains locked up in Schuylkill County.