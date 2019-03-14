× PennDOT Patching Potholes on Scranton Expressway

SCRANTON, Pa. — Drivers in part of Lackawanna County may have a bit of a slow go on Thursday.

We found road crews patching potholes on the Central Scranton Expressway.

The crew will be working on the outbound lanes first, then the inbound lanes.

Drivers should expect delays and use caution when traveling the expressway in Scranton.