PennDOT Patching Potholes on Scranton Expressway
SCRANTON, Pa. — Drivers in part of Lackawanna County may have a bit of a slow go on Thursday.
We found road crews patching potholes on the Central Scranton Expressway.
The crew will be working on the outbound lanes first, then the inbound lanes.
Drivers should expect delays and use caution when traveling the expressway in Scranton.
41.400514 -75.653607
1 Comment
Bob Stevens
Fake picture, only 1 guy watching another using shovel. Should be at least 5 people standing around.