Former Corrections Officer Pleads No Contest

Posted 4:55 pm, March 14, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — Another former corrections officer at the Lackawanna County Prison has entered a no contest plea.

George Efthimiou entered a no contest plea Thursday to official oppression which is a misdemeanor.

Efthimiou is one of seven charged last year with the sexual abuse of female inmates.

An attorney representing a former female inmate in the case protested the plea agreement.

The judge still approved the plea but agreed to delay sentencing to give the victim an opportunity to write an impact statement.

