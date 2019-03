× Career Day Held at Abington Heights High School

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Newswatch 16’s Scott Schaffer represented WNEP-TV at a career fair held at Abington Heights High School.

One of our newscast directors, Lauren Archibald, was also on hand to answer student questions about possible careers in television and even careers at WNEP.

Dozens of local schools, businesses and organizations turned out to talk to students on Thursday at the school in Lackawanna County.