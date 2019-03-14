× Butterball Recalls Nearly 80,000 Pounds of Turkey After Salmonella Cases

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection service announced Wednesday that approximately 78,164 pounds of raw ground Butterball turkey might be contaminated with Salmonella.

Product numbers “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection are subject to recall. The raw ground turkey was produced on July 7, 2018.

The following products under recall were shipped to nationwide retail and institutional locations:

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557 represented on the label.

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71556 represented on the label.

16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546 represented on the label.

16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561 represented on the label

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY FRESH 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC code 111141097993 represented on the label.

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “FOOD LION 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 3582609294 represented on the label.

See images of the recalled product labels here.

FSIS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its public health partners are investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella Schwarzengrund involving five patients from two states.

According to the USDA, Wisconsin officials collected three intact Butterball brand ground turkey samples from a residence where four of the patients live.

Signs of salmonellosis, also known as salmonella foodborne illnesses, appear within one to three days after consumption of contaminated products.

They include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. The illness lasts four to seven days.

According to the USDA, most people recover without treatment, however, they suggest that if diarrhea is severe the person might need to be contaminated. They also suggest those with weakened immune systems are more susceptible to illness.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov.

The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-674-6854 is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MDT Monday through Friday.

Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

