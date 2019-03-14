× Bridge in Luzerne County Closed until 2020

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bridge in Luzerne County more than 100 years old is closed for repairs.

PennDOT says it will remain that way until next year.

“Inconvenient. I’m trying to get home. It’s a little harder,” said Drums resident John Scherbaty.

“It’s a very busy road, delivery trucks, all kind of stuff going through here,” said Wayne Eisenhower of Conyngham.

The stone bridge that connects the borough of Conyngham and Sugarloaf Township is closed for repairs

The bridge was built in the early 1900s and now part of it is crumbling.

A PennDOT spokesperson tells Newswatch 16 more than 2,500 vehicles use the bridge each day.

Wayne Eisenhower has lived near the bridge for nearly 50 years.

“It makes it nice and quiet except for the people that are coming down the street and are trying to turn around in driveways and everything,” Eisenhower said.

People who live near the bridge say that the closure could be dangerous for drivers until they get used to it.

“They need to change the signage. It’s not saying that the bridge is out or you can’t go down this road. It’s ridiculous. All the cars that are coming down here and there’s going to be a crash here because they cannot see that sign that the bridge is out until they’re almost on top of it,” Eisenhower added.

Drivers we spoke with say the closure will be an inconvenience. They were also unhappy to hear that repairs on the bridge are not expected to start until next spring.

“(It’s) going to be a little more inconvenient. I was not aware of it,” Scherbaty said.

It will cost about $1.2 million to fix the bridge.

PennDOT says drivers can use East County Road to detour around the bridge.