Auditor General DePasquale Calls on Scranton School District to Scrap Bus Contract

SCRANTON, Pa. — Calling the Scranton School District’s no-bid bus contract, “the worst in the state,” Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale called on the school board to scrap the deal.

At a news conference in Scranton City Hall, DePasquale said canceling the contract would save the school district nearly $1.4 million, enough to bring furloughed teachers back into classrooms.

DePasquale met with the Scranton School Board, the school district’s new chief financial recovery officer, and a few members of a newly formed financial recovery board on Thursday morning. The auditor general’s goal was to go over some recommendations his office has for the school district’s financial recovery.

DePasquale kicked off what’s now become a criminal investigation into the financial downfall of the district.

As the attorney general continues to investigate any wrongdoing, the state has taken the financial reins of the districts.

DePasquale laid out a long list of ideas but first, he stressed that the district should cancel the current no-bid busing contract.

“if you just bring it in line with what other urban districts pay, we believe the savings would be nearly $1.4 million. Why does that matter? That would equate to, over the next three years, being able to hire 21 teachers,” DePasquale said.

We talked to the district’s chief recovery officer who was appointed by the state. She says she will look into whether she can legally cancel the busing contract. She also said she plans to follow many of the auditor general’s recommendations.

