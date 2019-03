MILTON, Pa. — A woman from Milton is accused of stealing from the nonprofit she works for.

According to court papers, Jessica Mena, 40, of Milton, was hit with felony charges of theft by deception, access fraud, computer theft, and forgery after police say she took more than $13,000 from the nonprofit Parent to Parent.

Parent to Parent is a nonprofit that works with parents of children who have disabilities.

Mena is locked up unable to post bail in Northumberland County.