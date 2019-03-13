Searching For Signs of Spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Blue skies, sunshine, and milder temperatures -- those are welcome signs for many after weeks of frigid cold and snow.

There is a warm-up this week.

"It's been terrible. People want to get out, I can't wait to take my Corvette out! I mean it's beautiful, absolutely gorgeous," said Roman McGahee of Wilkes-Barre.

People said they are weary of wintery weather and ready for signs of spring.

"I saw my first robin this week, believe it or not!" said Gene Schinal of Wilkes-Barre Township.

The warmup continues through to the weekend. Friday the mercury could soar into the 60s.

Schinal and Joe Keating walk about three miles together every day and they could not be happier to hear the forecast.

"That's great! Thank Snedeker for that. No, I'm glad to see it coming we'll have the bike out in two weeks here," said Keating.

"Long time coming, we're looking forward to it, especially to get back on the bikes," agreed Schinal.